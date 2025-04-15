Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Position Increased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $208,647.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,631.78. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

