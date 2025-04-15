Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.
A number of brokerages have commented on ANRO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
ANRO stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.16. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $17.55.
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
