Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANRO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 619.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter.

ANRO stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.16. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

