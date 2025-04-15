Head-To-Head Comparison: Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) versus Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quantum Computing and Textmunication Holdgings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Computing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00

Quantum Computing presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Quantum Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quantum Computing is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

4.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Quantum Computing has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Computing and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Computing N/A N/A N/A Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum Computing and Textmunication Holdgings”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Computing $373,000.00 2,571.96 -$91.95 million ($0.67) -10.43 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Textmunication Holdgings has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Computing.

Summary

Quantum Computing beats Textmunication Holdgings on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Innovative Beverage Group Holdings, Inc. Quantum Computing, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

