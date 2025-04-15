Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 14,239.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

