Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETN opened at $277.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.82. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.22.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

