Barclays PLC Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,558 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $155,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,791,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

