Keystone Financial Group Takes $312,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Separately, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XES opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. The company has a market cap of $145.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $99.22.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

