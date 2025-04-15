Keystone Financial Group Takes $312,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Separately, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XES opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. The company has a market cap of $145.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $99.22.
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.