Keystone Financial Group Takes $246,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 256,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sonos by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 504,293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 7,557.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 154,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $951.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SONO

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,549,577.44. The trade was a 0.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.