Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ USXF opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

