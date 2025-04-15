Keystone Financial Group Buys New Shares in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CGMU opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.