9,777 Shares in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Acquired by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,094.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $22.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

