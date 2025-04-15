Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,363 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $49,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.76.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NOW opened at $800.18 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $870.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $973.31. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

