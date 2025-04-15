8,694 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.