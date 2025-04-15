Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $133.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.26. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

