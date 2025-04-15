NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NiSource by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,352,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,159 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $41.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

