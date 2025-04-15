Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 121,935 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

