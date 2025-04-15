Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

