Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average is $125.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

