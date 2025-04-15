Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

