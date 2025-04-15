Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after buying an additional 424,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Constellium by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,522,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 364,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 87,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

