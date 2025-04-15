Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 220.5% in March

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, an increase of 220.5% from the March 15th total of 120,600 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.63.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

