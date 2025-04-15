Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Adagene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Adagene in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Adagene in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Adagene by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adagene during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adagene by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adagene by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 262,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Adagene has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

