Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Adagene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Adagene in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adagene
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adagene Stock Performance
Shares of ADAG stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Adagene has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.58.
Adagene Company Profile
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adagene
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.