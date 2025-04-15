Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EIPI stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $889.53 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

The FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (EIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks total return with a focus on distributions. The fund invests globally within the broader energy market, while combining both covered and naked call options writing strategies to enhance income.

