Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Up 150.7% in March

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the March 15th total of 478,600 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ALLR opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $103.80.

Allarity Therapeutics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 128.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Allarity Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

