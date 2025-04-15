Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Up 150.7% in March

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the March 15th total of 478,600 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance
ALLR opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $103.80.
Allarity Therapeutics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 128.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics
About Allarity Therapeutics
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allarity Therapeutics
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.