Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,565,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AR opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

