Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,822.56. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Up 1.2 %

ExlService stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.