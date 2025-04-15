Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 107.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 639,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 331,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

