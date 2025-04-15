Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 232,690 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 175,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

