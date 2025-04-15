Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,083.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,212.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,271.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

