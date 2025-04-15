15,840 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

