Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 348.57%.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

