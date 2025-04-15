Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,292,000 after buying an additional 303,788 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,296.36. The trade was a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $237,308.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,585.65. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $83.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.