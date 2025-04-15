Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 273 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,482,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VAW opened at $179.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.76 and its 200-day moving average is $197.95. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

