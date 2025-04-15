Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Landstar System by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $141.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

