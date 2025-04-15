Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $149.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

