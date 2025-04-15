TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $2.40 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere purchased 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $77,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,229,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,478.88. This trade represents a 1.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 205,000 shares of company stock worth $307,050. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in TPI Composites by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.06. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

