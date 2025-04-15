11,900 Shares in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS) Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Separately, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

GGUS stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $283.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology.

