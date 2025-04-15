Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.