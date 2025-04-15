Analysts Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT at $26.81

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Sirius XM by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,544 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,269,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,398,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 981,517 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.