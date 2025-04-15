Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 279 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VDE stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

