CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 5,615 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

