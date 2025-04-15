4,580 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

