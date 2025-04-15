Walleye Capital LLC Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 527.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,707 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $2,789,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Sellaronda Global Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $5,233,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.



