LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BSX opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

