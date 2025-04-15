Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

MCHP stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

