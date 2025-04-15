Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 440 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $251.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day moving average of $266.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.