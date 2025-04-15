Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 162 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.