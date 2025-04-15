Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

