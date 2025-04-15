Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.78 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,814,000 after buying an additional 1,660,319 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,892 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,050,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 232,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $68.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

