Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

